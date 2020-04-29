Beardstown, Virginia cancel iconic events

While it’s forced the cancellation of major league sporting events, concerts and festivals across the country, the impact of those events is seldom felt locally.

But when you couple the extension of the governor’s stay-at home-order through the end of May, and the presence of the disease within the county’s borders, things just got a little more real.

Major Cass County events have now been cancelled or postponed.

The Beardstown High School Alumni Association meeting and banquet, the Virginia BBQ, and the Chandlerville High School Alumni banquet have all fallen victim to COVID-19.

