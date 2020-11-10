Beardstown VFW Post 1239 to host Veterans Day ceremony

Body

The Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a ceremony to honor all veterans of the United States at 11 a.m. Nov. 11. The ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial located east of the Armory in Beardstown.

The public is invited to attend. Please follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of masks.

Following the ceremony, the VFW Auxiliary will host a to-go chicken and noodle lunch (donation only). Drive through the parking lot at the rear of the VFW to pick up a meal.

The group will deliver meals to those who cannot get out of their homes. Call 323-2127 for delivery. First come first served.