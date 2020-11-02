Beardstown United Way accepting applications

Body

The Beardstown community is blessed with a vehicle to help those in need – it’s the Beardstown United Way. Currently the organization is accepting applications for grants.

The volunteer board meets monthly with a mission to better the community by providing financial assistance to agencies that help others. The budget is based on the gifts of individual donations (including payroll deductions), business donations and corporate matches. Certain guidelines are required to be a funded United Way organization, including being a 501 (c) 3 Not For Profit organization that provides to the Beardstown community.

If an organization would like to be considered for a grant, the applications can be found in the mailbox at 212B Washington St. (next to Tyson Barber Shop) or by writing the Beardstown United Way, PO Box 212, Beardstown, IL 62618 or emailing beardstownunitedway@gmail.com.

Agencies requesting to be included in this year’s United Way budget should submit their application by Nov 15.