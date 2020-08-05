Subhead plan requires face masks for all on-site teachers, staff, students; remote learning options provided

Beardstown Schools to employ ‘hybrid’ Return to Learning Plan

“No matter what plan we put in place, there’s no guarantee that there won’t be changes. Things are being adjusted every day, and new things are coming in every day. We’re going to have to learn to be flexible.” That’s what Beardstown School Superintendent Ron Gilbert told the Beardstown School Board in a special meeting held Wednesday night, July 29. In that meeting, the board adopted a hybrid…