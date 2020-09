Subhead A-C students to head back to classroom two days per week

Beardstown students will continue with remote learning while at the other end of the county A-C Central students will soon begin in-person classes two days per week. The Beardstown School District switched from an in-person hybrid learning model to full remote instruction on Sept. 1 after several staff members were out due to COVID-type symptoms. The district tentatively set Sept. 8 as a…