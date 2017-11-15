Home

Beardstown School District pays tribute to veterans

Wed, 11/15/2017 - 11:48 casscounty2

The Beardstown School District hosted military veterans and their families at a recognition and appre-ciation service last Thurs-day.
 The celebration began with a breakfast for the honorees, followed by a service to recognize their sacrifice. The service was emceed by Beardstown High School students Megan Stock and Natalie Seaman, and retired Capt. Ron Gilbert, US Army and Reserve.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

 

