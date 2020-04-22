Beardstown School Board tackles topics in ‘virtual’ session

On Wednesday, April 15, the Beardstown Board of Education meeting was held in the high school library... well, sort of. This was the first meeting of the board that took place mostly via the Internet. Upon entering the school, all attendees had to have their temperatures taken before being allowed to continue up to the library. This was to insure the safety of all, or course, but it made for a truly surreal beginning to the evening’s events.

Board president, Mike Seaman, called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. but the list of those physically in attendance was very short. There was a total of six people in the room. However, like something out of “Hollywood Squares,” on a large screen that had been erected in the room were the rest of the board members and one presenter for the evening.

It was difficult to hear the board members who attended online, but this was a first time thing for all involved. The meeting progressed following a very awkward Pledge of Allegiance.

The main order of business at the beginning of the meeting was discussion on the replacement of the athletic field bleachers.

