Beardstown School Board discusses sports funding

On May 17 at 7 p.m. the regular meeting of the Beardstown Board of Education came to order. At first, it appeared that it was going to be a short meeting as one item after another went quickly by without much comment. The longest report concerned the beginning of destruction/construction on the track that would be taking place very shortly (May 23). It was also noted that an additional $1,800 in costs had been accrued for the repairs. It was additionally noted that the FFA banquet and the music concert were both great successes. Thanks was expressed to the Central Illinois Food Bank for their generous donations of the previous week. Their assistance is always appreciated.

