Beardstown school board discusses reopening plans

As Beardstown prepares to open schools in just a few weeks, the coronavirus was very much in the forefront during the July 15 meeting of the Beardstown School Board. A number of variables involved in the reopening were discussed. • Masks: Staff and students will be required to wear masks throughout the school day. The district currently has 3,000 on hand and has ordered 23,000 more…