Beardstown school board deals with COVID-19 related cancellations

The March 18 meeting of the Beardstown School District reflected many of the changes going on in the world due to the pandemic.

There were no public questions or comments, and a presentation on the Cass County Solar Project was cancelled. Also cancelled was the Spain/ Portugal trip that was to take place this summer.Collected monies for the trip will be returned to families.

During reports on administrative items, it was noted JBS has said it is not changing hiring practices, however, it is not currently bringing in any new workers from out of the county due to coronavirus concerns.

During the school closure, 680 meals had been served by staff to school children as of that night’s meeting. Appreciation was expressed for staff response and performance in this time of crisis. It was also discussed that the district might need to add another food distribution stop because of the distance some town children had to travel to get to the designated sites.

