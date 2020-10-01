Beardstown rallies behind local girl to help fund medical treatments

This song’s for you ­­— Brock Jones, lead singer for the band “Broseph” turns his attention to Alayna Capps during a concert Saturday night highlighting a weekend of fundraising activities to help off set medical and travel expenses connected to her fight with a brain tumor. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

An incredible act of kindness — The Capps family is pictured with the members of the Springfield Cardinals 10 and under boys baseball team that presented them with a check for $6,300, money the boys raised to donate toward Alayna Capps’ medical expenses, a caring donation to a family they didn’t know and a girl they’d never met. Submitted Photo

After months of isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the beauty of a perfect fall day and mammoth fundraising effort proved too much for Beardstown area residents to resist this past weekend. By the hundreds, they opened their doors, went outside and went to Roy Roberts Park where they opened their hearts and their pocketbooks to donate tens of thousands of dollars to help Alayna Capps…