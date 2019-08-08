Beardstown to provide school resource officer

The Beardstown City Council unanimously approved an agreement between the city and school district providing for a school resource officer at Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

A Census Bureau representative addressed the council regarding the 2020 Census and data collection and asked for the city’s support and help in collecting data, particularly from “hard to count” groups such as the elderly, children under five, and immigrants. Mayor Leslie Harris asked that the Census send a representative to talk at JBS, the city’s largest employer, and said that anyone with questions regarding the Census should speak to Kim Hance at the Chamber of Commerce (323-3271).

