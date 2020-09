Subhead 12 homes and vehicles targeted in two nights

Processing the scene — Trooper Field, crime scene investigator for the Illinois State Police, records evidentiary notes while processing the scene of a break-in at the Little League concession stand at Schmoldt Park. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

A recent rash of residential and vehicular burglaries has Beardstown police advising city residents to lock the doors of their homes and their cars. The Beardstown Police Department, along with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and crime scene investigators from the Illinois State police, are investigating 12 burglaries that occurred Wednesday and Thursday nights in Beardstown. Seven break-ins…