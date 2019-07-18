Beardstown Police News

Jason Devore, 37, Beardstown, was picked-up on July 9 on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear, resisting a police officer, domestic battery, and violating an order of protection. He was lodged in Schuyler County Jail with no bond.

Carrie L. Medina, 38, Beardstown, was arrested on July 10 for possession of another’s credit, debit or identification card. Subject was lodged in Schuyler County jail.

Nathanial L. White, 23, Beardstown, was ticketed on July 14 for operating uninsured motor vehicle and was given a notice to appear.

William E. Garrick, 80, Springfield, Missouri, was ticketed on July 14 for disobeying a stop sign and given a notice.

