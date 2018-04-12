Beardstown Police news

Ramon Gabriel Colon Melendez, 36, of Beardstown was arrested April 1 and charged with disorderly conduct/breach of peace. He was lodged in the Schuyler County Jail.

Selina Ramos Castilla, 21, of Beardstown was arrested April 4 and charged with battery and criminal damage to property $300 or less. She posted $150 bond and was released.

Hugo Baka Lufuansoni, 33, was ticketed April 4 for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He posted bond and was released.

Edelson Garcia, 24, of Beardstown was ticketed April 5 for operating a vehicle with a cancelled or suspended registration. He was given notice to appear in court.

Brenna Wilhite, 43, of Virginia was ticketed April 5 for speeding 51 mph in a 35 mph zone. She was released on a personal bond.

Joshua Watson, 22, of Beardstown was cited April 6 for passing a school bus while loading or unloading. He was given a notice to appear in court.

Tarus Johnson, 43, of Jacksonville was arrested on a Morgan county warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and domestic battery. He was lodged in the Morgan County Jail in Jacksonville.

From the Cass County Sheriff’s Department:

Stacie Power, 47 of Springfield was ticketed for speeding April 3.

Joshua Petefish, 28, of Ashland was ticketed for speeding April 6.