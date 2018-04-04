Beardstown Police News

Cameron J. McGlaughlin, 26, of Chandlerville was arrested March 30, and charged with unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon; possession of methamphetamine more than 15 grams, but less than 100 grams; possession of cannabis more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams; delivery of methamphetamine more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams; possession of cannabis with intent to deliver; possession of a weapon with a changed, altered or obliterated serial number; possession of ammunition with no valid firearms owners ID card. He was also ordered held on a Department of Corrections warrant. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Corey Murphy, 39, of Jacksonville was ticketed April 1 for driving with no valid license (expired less than one year) and operating an uninsured vehicle. He was given notice to appear in court and was released.

Mateo Swan, 29, of Beardstown was charged with criminal damage to property under $300, March 29. He was also served with a Cass County warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle. He posted $300 bond and was released.

Angel R. Mejia, 35, of Beardstown was arrested March 29 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was also served with a Scott County warrant alleging failure to appear in court. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Joseph Melton, 23, of Beardstown was arrested March 29, on charges of possession of cannabis more than 30 grams and less than 100 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Joshua Melton, 28, was arrested March 29, and charged with possession of cannabis, more than 30 grams but less than 100 grams; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Rikki Farris, 23, of Beardstown was arrested April 1, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and given notice to appear in court.

Jonathan Juarez Ramirez, 22, was taken into custody on a Morgan County warrant charging him with obstructing identification, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was also taken into custody on a Cass County warrant charging him with failure to appear in court for driving while license was suspended. He posted bond to the charges and was released.

David Shank, 64, of Chesterton, IN, was ticketed for driving while license suspended or revoked. He was given notice to appear in court and released.

Timothy A. Hacker, 36, of Beardstown was arrested on a Brown County warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. He posted bond to the charge and was released.