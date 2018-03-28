Beardstown Police News

Mason T. Dowson, 29, was taken into custody March 22, on a Schuyler County warrant for failure to appear or pay. He posted $280 bond and was released.

RivasYesiq Ynoa, 25, of Beardstown, was ticketed March 23, for speeding 66 mph in a 50 mph zone. He was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Christina Dothager, 38, of Greenville, IL was ticketed March 22, for speeding 52 mph in a 25 mph zone. She posted $140 bond and was released.

Hermas Azannai, 39, of Beardstown was ticketed March 19, for speeding 54 mph in a 35 mph zone, and operating a vehicle with an expired registration sticker. He was given notice to appear in court and was released.

Chasta Cox , 23, of Ramsey was arrested for domestic battery March 12, and was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Keshia Sodejo, 18, of Beardstown, was ticketed March 20, for passing a stopped school bus, disobeying a school crossing guard, and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk in a school zone. She was given notice to appear in court.

Tyler Feigl, 22, of Rushville, was arrested March 10 on charges of DUI and speeding 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. He posted his drivers license and $100 as bond and was released.

Ellen Winslow, 49, was arrested March 20, on a Schuyler County warrant for failure to appear in court. She posted $300 bond and was released.

Jorge Delgado Oquindo 31, of Beardstown was ticketed March 24, for driving while his license was suspended. He was given notice to appear in court and was released.

Rosio Garcia, 32, of Beardstown was ticketed March 23 for improper use of an electronic communications device and for operating a vehicle with an expired registration sticker. She was given notice to appear in court and was released.

Kara Ragains, 30 of Beardstown was arrested for manufacture or delivery of cannabis more than 10 grams but not more than 30 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance. She was lodged in the Schuyler County jail.

Jonathan A. Juarez Ramirez, 22, was arrested on Morgan and Cass County warrants charging him with obstructing identification, DUI, speeding and operating, uninsured vehicle and driving while license was suspended.