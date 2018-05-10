Home

Beardstown Opera House presents Ken Bradbury’s play “Couplings” Fri. & Sat.

Thu, 05/10/2018 - 16:25 Casscounty2

The Beardstown Opera House will present Ken Bradbury’s play, “Couplings,” this Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, at 7 p.m. each evening. The show is about 8 couples of various ages dealing with different issues in their relationships through a reader’s theater presentation.

The show gives each of the couples three scenes, and each couple is dealing with a different issue in their relationship: &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

