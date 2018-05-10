Beardstown Opera House presents Ken Bradbury’s play “Couplings” Fri. & Sat.

The Beardstown Opera House will present Ken Bradbury’s play, “Couplings,” this Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, at 7 p.m. each evening. The show is about 8 couples of various ages dealing with different issues in their relationships through a reader’s theater presentation.

The show gives each of the couples three scenes, and each couple is dealing with a different issue in their relationship: