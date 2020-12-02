Beardstown Nighttime parade results announced

Among the best — The Grinch riding aboard an old firetruck owned and operated by TJ Pratt took top honors for the best non-float entry in Saturday night’s 12th annual Nighttime Christmas Parade sponsored by the Beardstown Chamber of Commerce and Beardstown C.O.N.N.E.C.T. Joining the Grinch on the firetruck were Stella Swingle and Cami Coats. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

Christmas Parade

Lighted Bandstand

Mrs. Claus in Christmas Parade

The Beardstown Chamber of Commerce and Beardstown C.O.N.N.E.C.T. sponsored the 12th Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade last Saturday with a large crowd taking advantage of good weather while attempting to social distance, (about half of them wearing masks or facial coverings.) Beardstown’s First United Methodist Church took the best overall honors for its portrayal of a nativity scene. The…