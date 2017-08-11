Home

Beardstown native highly decorated in World War II

Wed, 11/08/2017 - 11:33 casscounty2

Don L. Sinnock was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the 26th Yankee Division which landed on Utah Beach in Normandy, France.
 He was inducted into active service on Feb. 25, 1943 and was discharged on Jan. 1, 1946.  He was 22.
 He served with the 26th Infantry Di-vision, a lineman from Battalion to Op-erations.  He served in General Patton’s 3rd Army through four major battles including Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe.

