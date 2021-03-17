Beardstown mayoral candidates to face off Sunday in city square

Body

Beardstown voters will have an opportunity to hear from all three mayoral candidates during a forum-style question and answer session at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the Beardstown City Square.

Incumbent Mayor Leslie Harris along with challengers Tim Harris and Randy Pherigo will appear during the forum sponsored by the Beardstown Chamber of Commerce, CASSCOMM, WRMS, and the Cass County Star-Gazette.

The forum, moderated by Brian DeLoche of the Cass County Star-Gazette, will also be carried live on WRMS and CASSCOMM’s local cable access channel (Channel 8) in Beardstown.

Each of the candidates has been provided with a copy of the rules governing the forum and agreed to abide by them.

Further, the candidates have been provided a generalized list of topics to be discussed, but will have no advance knowledge of the questions to be asked.

The forum will open with each candidate afforded two minutes for opening remarks.

Following the opening remarks, the forum will follow a question and answer format with each candidate afforded the opportunity (on a rotating basis) to be the first to answer a question while the other two candidates will have the opportunity to respond.

The candidates will limit their answers or responses to two minutes. At the end of two minutes’ time, an independent timekeeper will inform the moderator the candidate’s time has expired, and the candidate will be so informed. The moderator will then move on to the next candidate’s response or to the next question.

Candidates will be expected to address their answers to the audience in attendance and not to the other candidates on the stage.

At the conclusion of the question and answer session, candidates will be given three minutes to make a closing statement.

The City Square was selected as the forum site because current COVID-19 restrictions continue to limit attendance for indoor events.

The newly installed public address speakers in the square will allow everyone in attendance to maintain appropriate social distancing and still be able to hear the candidates. Bench seating will be available near the stage, but people are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and sit where they feel most comfortable.

In the event of rain, the form will be held a the Elks Club’s open air pavilion on Main Street.