Beardstown Main Street open meeting

The Beardstown Main Street will host its Annual Open Meeting on Oct. 19 at Rivertown Coffee & Wine Corner Cafe at 6 p.m. The Beardstown Main Street would like to invite members of the community to come and share their ideas and input with the Board of Directors. The meeting is also a great place to gather information about participating in events and becoming a volunteer. Feel free to call the office at 909-4228 for more information about the meeting. Reservations are not necessary.

