Home

Beardstown Library News

Thu, 05/10/2018 - 16:32 Casscounty2

News from the Beardstown Public Library:

Mondays in May – Pre-K Storytime at 10:30 a.m.

Monday, the 7th–12th: Mother’s Day Craft Drop-in.

Monday, May 21 – “Reading Takes You Everywhere.”

Summer Reading Program registration begins. Stop by the library for a form or complete an online form accessed on the library’s Facebook page. The program will be held on Thursdays, June 7 through July 19. There are two age groups: 1-9 will meet from 3-4:30 p.m., ages 10 and up will meet from 1-2:30 p.m. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

A mother’s greatest reward is God’s praise

A poor widow’s son in Texas struck it rich in oil, and as Mother’s Day approached, he made up his mind to show his appreciation by some unusual gift for all that his mother had done for him.

A God for all the seasons
Agape can conquer all
Spring cleaning is finally underway

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers