Beardstown Library News

News from the Beardstown Public Library:

Mondays in May – Pre-K Storytime at 10:30 a.m.

Monday, the 7th–12th: Mother’s Day Craft Drop-in.

Monday, May 21 – “Reading Takes You Everywhere.”

Summer Reading Program registration begins. Stop by the library for a form or complete an online form accessed on the library's Facebook page. The program will be held on Thursdays, June 7 through July 19. There are two age groups: 1-9 will meet from 3-4:30 p.m., ages 10 and up will meet from 1-2:30 p.m.