Beardstown Ladies likely to finish 2nd in CNBC stock draft

It’s Super Bowl week, and for the last two years in a row, it’s meant two things. The Patriots are in the Championship game, and the Beardstown Ladies are among the leaders heading into the last days of the CNBC Power Lunch Stock Draft Challenge.

With only days to go, Beardstown’s own stock market mavens are close to the top of the leaderboard.

Last year, the members of the Beardstown Ladies Investment Club surprised the field when they finished third out of a pool of professional stock market analysts.

