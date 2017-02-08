Beardstown Karate competitors

Shudo Kan Karate and Fitness of Beardstown and their sister school Shudo Kan Karate Club in Springfield sent nine competitors to the USA NKF National Championship. Shudo Kan Karate and Fitness members who competed were Jordan Schlueter, Dakota Bolen (3rd in Kata and Kumite), and Ernie Bolen (3rd in Kata and Kumite). Shudo Kan Karate Club members who participated were Kaitlyn Lansdon (2nd in Kata), Garrett Beebe (4th in Kumite), Satchel Coady (4th in Kumite), Shelley Coady (2nd in Kata and 3rd in Kumite), Megan Poos (3rd in Kata and Kumite), and Alec Poos. There were more than 1,700 competitor in this year’s Championship and most of the competitors were in eight to 32 competitor brackets.

