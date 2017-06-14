Home

Beardstown honors local veterans on Memorial Day

Wed, 06/14/2017 - 12:34 casscounty2

    Memorial Day services were held Monday, May 29, at Art Zeeck Park in Beardstown.
    Speeches were given by veteran Don Chipman, who served as master of ceremonies, and by Mayor Leslie Harris. The event, sponsored by the VFW, also included a prayer by VFW Chaplain George Bell, the national anthem sung by student Leona Schnake, the Color Guard, Rifle Squad and laying of flowers on the park memorial for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in World War I, World War II, Korean, Vietnam, Iraqi and Afghanistan wars. Representing the World War II veterans were Charles Chambers and Charles Weishaar.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary
Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers