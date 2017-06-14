Beardstown honors local veterans on Memorial Day

Memorial Day services were held Monday, May 29, at Art Zeeck Park in Beardstown.

Speeches were given by veteran Don Chipman, who served as master of ceremonies, and by Mayor Leslie Harris. The event, sponsored by the VFW, also included a prayer by VFW Chaplain George Bell, the national anthem sung by student Leona Schnake, the Color Guard, Rifle Squad and laying of flowers on the park memorial for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in World War I, World War II, Korean, Vietnam, Iraqi and Afghanistan wars. Representing the World War II veterans were Charles Chambers and Charles Weishaar.

