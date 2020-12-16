Beardstown Guard unit leaves for Middle East deployment

Roll Call — SFC David Perdew takes roll Saturday morning as soldiers arrived to begin preparations for Sunday’s departure.

A Show of Support – Soldiers from the 616th Engineer Utilities Detachment saw a flag-waving show of support from family members and friends, along with members of VFW Post 1239 as they left the Beardstown Armory aboard two charter buses bound for Capitol Airport in Springfield. From Springfield the unit was flown by charter aircraft to its mobilization station at Ft. Bliss, Texas to begin a 10-month active duty tour. (Photos by Brian DeLoche)

Cram session — December and January are months people normally spend cramming for tests, but in this case it was a matter of cramming as much as possible into the duffle bag for a soldier of the 616th Engineer Utility Detachment.

Goodbye Daddy — Emotions ran high in the parking lot of the Beardstown Army National Guard Armory as soldiers said their good-byes to family members before heading inside to prepare for an overseas deployment to the Middle East.

Hurry up and weight — Specialist Natalie Neve takes her turn on the scale to find out just how much she and all of her gear weigh.

Specialist Blake Brown