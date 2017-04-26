Home

Beardstown FFA chapter prepares for plant sale

Wed, 04/26/2017 - 10:40 casscounty2
By: 
Beth Warden

    The Beardstown Horticulture class has been learning about and growing plants in the BHS greenhouse since the beginning of January. The project is a great experience for students to learn how to plant and care for flower and vegetable plants, as well as learn about managing a nursery. The plants will be sold as a fundraiser for the Beardstown FFA Chapter starting at the end of April. The chapter will be selling many different types of plants, including vegetable plants like tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, and melons, and annual bedding plants like petunias, marigolds, impatiens, cosmos, and much more!

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

,
Brown 50th anniversary

    Bob and Janet Brown were married April 13, 1967 at RLDS Church in Beardstown. The Maid of Honor was Vicki Coats and the Best Man was Sam Brannan.

Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th
Peacock 50th anniversary
Lewis celebrates 90th

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers