Beardstown FFA chapter prepares for plant sale

The Beardstown Horticulture class has been learning about and growing plants in the BHS greenhouse since the beginning of January. The project is a great experience for students to learn how to plant and care for flower and vegetable plants, as well as learn about managing a nursery. The plants will be sold as a fundraiser for the Beardstown FFA Chapter starting at the end of April. The chapter will be selling many different types of plants, including vegetable plants like tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, and melons, and annual bedding plants like petunias, marigolds, impatiens, cosmos, and much more!

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.