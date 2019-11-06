Beardstown council recognizes football team and hears about tiny homes for veterans
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 14:42 Casscounty2
By:
Allie Dawson
At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Beardstown City Council, representatives from 2x4s for Hope told the council about their organization, which builds tiny homes (460 square feet) for veterans. The organization has built homes in Quincy and Mt. Sterling and would like to see a Beardstown chapter created.
