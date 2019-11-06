Home

Beardstown council recognizes football team and hears about tiny homes for veterans

Wed, 11/06/2019 - 14:42 Casscounty2
By: 
Allie Dawson

    At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Beardstown City Council, representatives from 2x4s for Hope told the council about their organization, which builds tiny homes (460 square feet) for veterans.  The organization has built homes in Quincy and Mt. Sterling and would like to see a Beardstown chapter created.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

    Last Friday, Cassey and I attended our first Grandparents’ Day program with our kindergarten age grandson, Grayson. We love this stage of life and we’re trying to age gracefully.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers