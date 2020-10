Beardstown Council OKs gold carts, ATV use on city streets

By a 7-1 vote, the Beardstown City Council Tuesday night adopted an ordinance allowing the use of golf carts and side-by-side ATVs on city streets. First Ward Alderwoman Sally Lael was the only dissenting voice and told ordinance supporters in the audience she appreciated their participation in the discussions leading to the vote, but she did not favor the ordinance out of concern for the safety…