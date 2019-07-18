Beardstown Council OKs appropriations

The Beardstown City Council unanimously approved the fiscal year 2020 appropriations at Tuesday night’s meeting. Most new and significant line-items appropriated for are intended to be grant funded, but there were some notable changes. The council met the week prior to the vote to discuss each department’s appropriations, special funds, and non-union raises.

Each department head will receive a 3% salary raise; the exception is Fire Chief Brian Becker, who received a 5% raise, primarily because he now oversees the Eastern Cass station as well. The council also appropriated for new air packs for the fire department, which may ultimately be funded by grants. The current air packs will soon expire, and necessary replacements will cost around $150,000.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.