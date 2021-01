Beardstown City Council

The Beardstown City Council Tuesday night agreed to enter into a lease with Martin Equipment for a 24-month agreement on a 2021 JD Back Hoe for use by the Public Works Department. The council also voted to purchase an additional in-car camera for the police department. The camera, which carried $5915.00 price tag, is expected to be paid for with grant funding. Fire and Ambulance Chief Brian…