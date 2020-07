Beardstown council to get JBS’ help for marina dredging

Kelly Bayles, representing the Harbor Committee, told the Beardstown City Council Tuesday Night that JBS has agreed to help with the funding to finish the needed permit process for the Marina project. She said, “If we are shovel- ready our chance of getting grants is much better. This is what we need to get us grant-ready.” The Council approved the engineering agreement with Hutchinson…