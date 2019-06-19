Beardstown council discusses new electric rates

Reg Ankrom of SIMEC addressed the Beardstown City Council Tuesday night regarding Ameren’s new residential electric rate of 4.7 cents per kilowatt hour beginning in June. The new rate, which is 4.75 tenths of a cent less than Beardstown’s current rate, will save the average customer $47.50 per year. Because the City of Beardstown contracts with Homefield Energy of Collinsville, residents must opt out by calling Homefield at 866-694-1262 in order to receive the reduced rate.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.