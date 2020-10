Beardstown Council discusses marina project

Reggie Benton of Benton and Associates updated the Beardstown City Council in a committee as a whole meeting Monday night on the bid letting for the recreational area being developed at the marina. The funds were awarded to Beardstown through the Department of Natural Resources OSLAD Grant (Open Spaces Land Acquisition and Development) in the amount of $540,000. Bids will be let later this…