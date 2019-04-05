Beardstown Council approves extension of Eastern Cass ambulance agreement

In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Beardstown City Council approved resolutions to continue providing ambulance service for all of Cass County. The contract contains “only minor modifications,” to the previous contract, according to Tim Harris, chairman of the council’s police, fire and ambulance committee. Chief among the changes is a 12-month term rather than the 14-month term of the previous contract.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.