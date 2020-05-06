Beardstown Council again rejects mayor’s aldermanic appointee

For the second time the Beardstown City Council failed to approve the appointment to fill the vacant seat in Ward 4. The appointment of Kristen Arenz Reich failed by a five to two vote at Tuesday’s council meeting. The motion was made by Sally Lael and seconded by Missy Meyer but when it came to a vote, voting against the appointment were Lael, Tim Harris, Ron Culves, Gabe Seward, and Mary Davis. Voting in favor of the appointment were Meyer and Bob Burget.

