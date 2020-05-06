Home

Beardstown Council again rejects mayor’s aldermanic appointee

Wed, 05/06/2020 - 12:43 Casscounty2
By: 
June Conner

  For the second time the Beardstown City Council failed to approve the appointment to fill the vacant seat in Ward 4. The appointment of Kristen Arenz Reich failed by a five to two vote at Tuesday’s council meeting. The motion was made by Sally Lael and seconded by Missy Meyer but when it came to a vote, voting against the appointment were Lael, Tim Harris, Ron Culves, Gabe Seward, and Mary Davis. Voting in favor of the appointment were Meyer and Bob Burget.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith: The most important question

    There are many topics that we could address in this crazy month of May, everything from coronavirus to rising unemployment to the 2020 election...

Focus on Faith: In spite of COVID-19, the best is yet to come
Focus on Faith: Easter is God’s Greatest Gift
Focus on Faith: Let’s take the time to linger on Easter for a while

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2020

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers