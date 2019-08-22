Beardstown community pool Celebration Day

A Community Pool Celebration Day was held on Tuesday, August 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and sponsored by the two local banks that financially backed the construction of the new pool: Beardstown Savings and West Central Bank. Admission for all was free and the two banks provided give-a-ways and door prizes for all attending.

The pool replaced the old facility that was used for decades by Beardstown and communities throughout Cass County, but was demolished for safety reasons. The lack of the facility was sorely felt and the Beardstown Park Board championed the search for funds that could provide a new pool. As years passed, the local fervor for a pool increased, but the financial requirements were daunting. At this point, Sen. John Sullivan began to work with the Board.

