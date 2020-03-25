Beardstown City Council meetings to be held via conference call

The city of Beardstown’s next council meeting on April 7 will be by teleconference if groups are still not allowed to gather due to the coronavirus threat.

Arrangements were being made earlier this week with CASSCOMM to set up the audio connections for council participants.

“It’s an unknown reality. It goes day by day,” Mayor Leslie Harris said regarding the coronavirus. “We can meet over the phone (if necessary) - that’s legal now.”

Banks are accepting payments for city water bills until the end of the month, according to Mayor Harris. Normally, the banks would not take payments after the 15th, but that has been extended. The $10 late fees, for the time being, have been waived. Payments can also be left in a drop box outside city hall.

Although city hall is closed to the public, the city clerk and other employees are still manning the office.

