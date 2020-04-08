Beardstown City Council hears of extra precautions

Mayor Leslie Harris told council members (meeting via conference call) that she is in contact with JBS officials and they are checking temperatures of employees as they enter work and also practicing even more strict sanitation guidelines for the entire plant.

Fire and Ambulance Chief Brian Becker told the Council that first responders were taking extra precautions on their calls. He said that additional questions are being asked when they get a call to identify the nature of the call. If the ambulance attendants have to enter a home, then his staff wears masks and gloves in to the home. Ambulances are completely sanitized after a patient is transported to the nearest hospital that can serve them. Alderman Ron Culves questioned Becker as to what would happen if the first responders were the ones spreading the virus and asked if they shouldn’t be wearing masks all the time. Becker asked Culves, “Are you questioning how I do my job?” Becker left the meeting and later returned saying that his department had been short on masks. Now that he would be receiving some from Cass County ESDA, there would not be the shortage.

Police Chief Martin Coad said his department had been practicing the requirements of the CDC and making certain that the police cars were being sanitized with each use.

