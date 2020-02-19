Home

Beardstown City Council approves 3 percent tax on cannabis sales

Wed, 02/19/2020 - 11:30 Casscounty2
Allie Dawson

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Beardstown City Council approved a 3% municipal tax on cannabis sales. The city needed to pass the tax and notify the Department of Revenue by April 1 in order to collect. Alderman Ron Culves clarified that passing the tax did not equate to allowing dispensaries to sell cannabis in town, but merely allows Beardstown to collect the tax if and when such businesses are approved.

 

