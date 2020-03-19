Beardstown’s Ambassador at large
Penwarden reflects on 21 years council service
By:
June Conner
Tom Penwarden is possibly Beardstown’s greatest ambassador and the fact that he has changed residency and resigned from the city council won’t change that a bit.
Penwarden said he hated to resign mid-term. Besides serving under Mayor Leslie Harris, his tenure as alderman included working with former Mayors Steve Patterson, Robert Walters, and Mike Bonansinga.
