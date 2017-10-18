Home

Wed, 10/18/2017 - 10:34 casscounty2

    The Virginia Bar-B-Que Committee will meet in November to distribute 2017 BBQ proceeds to Virginia non-profit organizations. Any organization wishing to receive funds should submit a written request to either Mike Reynolds or Casey French. Requests must be received by Nov. 7.
    The Virginia BBQ is pleased to profits to the community and wishes to thank all of the volunteers and local businesses for supporting this annual event.

