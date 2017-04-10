Backyard composting

Many people attempt composting, but to get a higher quality product, it takes some management.

Materials needed for composting must contain carbon, nitrogen, and microorganisms. Good carbon sources include leaves, straw, and sawdust. Sources of nitrogen can come from cow and horse manure, vegetable scraps, and green plants. Adding garden soil to the compost mix provides the microbes needed to get things going.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.