Home

B’town police station heat, a/c repairs will be costly

Fri, 05/03/2019 - 15:50 Casscounty2
anticipated costs likely to range from $96,000-$173,000
By: 
Brian DeLoche

To say the building that houses the Beardstown Police Department has become a thorn in the side of the city council may be an understatement.
After making the final payment on the building’s new roof (a project that  came with a price tag of more than $100,000) the council is now wrestling with the multi-faceted and expensive need to replace the building’s failing heating and air conditioning system.
Meeting as a committee of the whole Monday night, the council was presented four options for replacing the heating and cooling system that is original to the more than 40-year-old building.
According to engineers from Benton and Associates, the city’s consulting engineers, the total project cost will range somewhere between $96,000 for the cheapest option to $173,000 for the best, most efficient system.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

Their world is but a knife’s edge away from apocalypse: Muslim terrorists… Mexican hordes…liberal mobs…lame-stream media…all salivating to devour what’s left of their crumbling, third-worldish infr

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers