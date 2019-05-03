B’town police station heat, a/c repairs will be costly

To say the building that houses the Beardstown Police Department has become a thorn in the side of the city council may be an understatement.

After making the final payment on the building’s new roof (a project that came with a price tag of more than $100,000) the council is now wrestling with the multi-faceted and expensive need to replace the building’s failing heating and air conditioning system.

Meeting as a committee of the whole Monday night, the council was presented four options for replacing the heating and cooling system that is original to the more than 40-year-old building.

According to engineers from Benton and Associates, the city’s consulting engineers, the total project cost will range somewhere between $96,000 for the cheapest option to $173,000 for the best, most efficient system.

