Ashland Youth Summer Lunch seeks donations to feed kids

An Ashland organization is working to make sure no children in the community goes hungry this summer.

Ashland Youth Summer Lunch is seeking community help to sustain its effort to see that children 18 and under receive a nutritious lunch at their home each day, Monday through Friday.

The organization is seeking contributions to help offset the estimated $5,800 cost of the program. Barb Hill Nowack and Kendra Swain, who are helping lead the efforts, believe no child in Ashland should face hunger. However, the potential exists that 5 percent of the village's children will go hungry while school is out of session when daily lunches are not provided.