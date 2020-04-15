Ashland Village Board handles light agenda

In a necessity forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ashland Village Board held its monthly meeting via conference call Wednesday, April 8.

Fire Chief Tyler Latham reported the county received a disbursement of COVID-19 personal protection equipment for first responders from the state of N95 masks and gowns. These have been distributed to the county municipalities with Ashland receiving at least 60 masks and other equipment. He also emphasized Cass County still had no reported COVID-19 cases.

Trustee Brian Rennecker reported the Ashland reservoir gate was still open and some vehicles that had entered the property had become stuck and needed pulled out. He suggested the gate should be closed in light of the state stay-at-home order. The board agreed.

The board approved a motion to purchase a trailer for $2,965.