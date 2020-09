Ashland revises building permit with higher fees

The Ashland Village Board approved a new building permit with increased fees in a split vote at last week’s village board meeting. The new permit includes demolitions. Trustees Judy Reiser, Dave McHenry and Brian Rennecker voted for the new permit. Rennecker is the trustee who had taken on developing the new permit. Frank Wallace and Nathan Grieme voted against the permit. Richard Turner…