Ashland names Cosner 2018’s First Citizen

In recognition of his years' involvement and membership in numerous organizations in and around Ashland, Jeff Cosner was named Ashland’s 2018 First Citizen during the Ashland Summer Days celebration Saturday.

Cosner's civic involvement includes service as an Ashland School Board member; and serving as a member of the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department.