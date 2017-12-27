Arkansas professor with ties to Beardstown earns award

An assistant professor at

the University of Arkansas,

who has ties to Beardstown,

was recently named

a recipient of the Kaleidoscope

Award issued annually

by the Rutgers Center

on Public Safety.

Dr. Grant Drawve, son

of Gary and Pam Drawve

of Springfield, received

the award in recognition

of his “innovative applications

of Risk Terrain

Modeling that advance research

and practice for the

public good,” according to

a press release issued by

Rutgers University.

