Arkansas professor with ties to Beardstown earns award
An assistant professor at
the University of Arkansas,
who has ties to Beardstown,
was recently named
a recipient of the Kaleidoscope
Award issued annually
by the Rutgers Center
on Public Safety.
Dr. Grant Drawve, son
of Gary and Pam Drawve
of Springfield, received
the award in recognition
of his “innovative applications
of Risk Terrain
Modeling that advance research
and practice for the
public good,” according to
a press release issued by
Rutgers University.
